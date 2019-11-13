FELONY ARRESTS
Keith Allen Burril, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of tear gas, possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Charles Allen Coffey, 33, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of two counts buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment, failure to appear on felony charges, and other charges.
Chelsea Lauren Papadopoli, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle and other charges.
Mark Anthony Ceniceros, 50, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Adam Douglas Foster, 34, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false personate/special circumstances.
Jennifer Ann Hernandez, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $103,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, second degree robbery, vandalism and other charges.
Steven Richard James, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $235,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, failure to appear on felony charge, grand theft of labor and other charges.
Gerald Frank Roerich, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, robbery and vandalism.
Alejandro Leon Urquidezleon, 54, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $200,000 bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, forcible rape, sexual penetration with foreign object and sodomy of person under 14 years with force.
Zurita Tereso Gerardo, 47, of Madera was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Matthew Willard Castelli, 43, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Nov. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of burglary.
Kyle Matthew Corzine, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and other charges.
Milton Lynn Fleming, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Nov. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Trever Daniel Hill, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and violation of post release community supervision.
Brittany Raeann Nelson, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Francisco Zamora Ochoa, 46, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 6 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Clinton Franklin Benfer, 35, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.
Albert Herman Emerson, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Nov. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Edgar Damian Jacobo, 26, of Orland was arrested by the Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force on Nov. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a narcotic controlled substance for the purpose of sales.
Daniel Eric Kihm, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of arson of property, and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Oscar Sanchez Rivera, 43, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving without a license and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Alexander Charles Shybut, 33, of Portland, Ore., was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Juan Gabriel Armenta-Zepeda, 46, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Britt Lane Schumacher, 48, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Nov. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
David Vera Martinez, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Nov. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license for DUI.
Alyssa Linda Lee Dent, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Nov. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and battery.