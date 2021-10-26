FELONY ARRESTS
Chase William George Hookham, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 18 on Covington Mill in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and suspicion of any person who commits an assault likely to produce great bodily injury and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Steven Martin Williams, 33, of Social Circle was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 18 at the McDonalds restaurant in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and possession of firearm by felon.
Daniel Evan Boland, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 19 on McCoy in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 19 on the 11500 block of Highway 99W in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of three counts violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Chad Reynolds Fisher, 35, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 19 on Houghton Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant,
Robert Anthony Jolivette, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 19 on Aloha Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Gary Lee Treat, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 on S. Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of addict in possession of a firearm.
Ricky James Candler, 37, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 20 on Marguerite Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of probation and violation of post release community supervision.
Xuan Chao Du, 61, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator Oct. 20 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Song Gao, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator Oct. 20 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
James Mathew Lister, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 20 on Washington Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, willful injury to child and other charges.
Muoi Luu, 62, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County district attorney’s investigator Oct. 20 on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep a place to sell narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Virgil Eugene Milligan, 49, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 20 on the 9800 block of Highway 99W in Gerber and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflict corporal injury to child’s parent and other charges.
Marcos Antonio Santana, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 21 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Steven Skyler Mayhew, 30, of Fair Oaks was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 22 on South Avenue in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger and other charges.
Patricia Sue Wilson, 19, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on Quarter Horse and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and receiving known stolen property and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Joseph Michael Bailey, 34, of Temecula was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 18 on Gas Point Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Michael Nathaniel Crawford, 31, of Corralitos was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 21 on Snively Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Marcos Lopez Velasco, 39, of Taft was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 21 on Adobe Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Pedro Joel Tadeo, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 21 on Bowman Road in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the infuence of alcohol and other charges.
Eric Mitchell Roberts, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on Highway 36W in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
Van Michael Voss, 36, of Anderson was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 23 on Hooker Creek in Cottonwood and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.