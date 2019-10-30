FELONY ARRESTS
Hope Sherri Watson, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police office Oct. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery and other charges.
Edlie Dean Reep, 49, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
Joseph Mark Edmiston, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane/blackjack.
David Jerome Hellman, 59, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of commit felony while armed, failure to appear on felony charge, two counts possession of controlled substance for sale, transportation of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Jose Melendez Romero, 51, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender and violation of probation.
Ashley Nicole Worley, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Michael Joseph Duff, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Dustin Doc Bill, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of prevent/dissuade witness and injury on spouse/cohabitant etc.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Tyler James Sanford, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property and other charges.
Christopher Robert Thompson, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jason Neil Young, 48, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s detective Oct. 24 on Olive Road in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder.
Misty Lynn Davis, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jeremy Bancroft Evans, 53, of Paynes Creek was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious injury, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, manufacture/transport/sale assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, three counts possession of assault weapon, possession of shuriken, unlawful firearm activity and other charges.
Mark Leborne Belisle, 25, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of manufacture a controlled substance.
Matthew Willard Castelli, 43, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Oct. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of manufacture a controlled substance.
Aimee Celeste Colon, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of manufacture a controlled substance.
Trevor Daniel Hill, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Jairo Gomez Magno, 33, of Toppenish was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Arnold Lopez Garcia, 27, of Eureka was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license with prior conviction.
Taylor Dee Van Bibber, 25, of Paradise was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.