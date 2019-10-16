FELONY ARRESTS
Larry Brian Wilson, 59, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of buy or receive stolen vehicle or equipment, embezzle property under lease, failure to appear on felony charge, two counts vehicle theft, and other charges.
Alexandra Susana Young, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism and other charges.
Brandon Michael Benson, 41, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of second degree robbery.
Ashley Marie Cortez, 36, of Santa Rosa Beach was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of burglary.
Adam Richard Courtney, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Mark Edward Shirer, 38, of Vina was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of stolen property, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Daniel Ray Herrmann Talley, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of two counts buy or receive stolen property, cause fire to structure, and other charges.
Shannon Marie Applegate, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court after release on bail.
Silver Garcia, 32, of Ephrata, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 9 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, false personate, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of short-barreled shotgun, transportation of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges.
Darian Jeanie Arlene Morgan, 23, of Ritzville, Wash., was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 9 on Solano Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, false personate, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of short-barreled shotgun, transportation of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and other charges.
Kevin Isauro Ramos Enriquez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of carry loaded firearm in public, manufacture/possession of large capacity magazine, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of short-barreled shotgun, transportation of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lisa Dianne Milligan, 45, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violate court order to prevent domestic violence.
Reynaldo Junito Robles, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $75,000 bail and unlawful firearm activity and other charges.
Edward Lee Sillemon, 48, of Jameseville was arrested bya Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Raphy J Medrano, 28, of Passaic, New Jersey, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
Eric Lee Slocum, 38, of Redding was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger.
Dustin Wayne Smith, 32, was arrested by a state parole officer Oct. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Spiker Ryan Cahalan, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Linda Mauflair, 51, of Glendale, Ariz., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry a loaded firearm in public, possession of large capacity magazine and other charges.
Franklin Gene Gridley, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force officer Oct. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance.
Steven Anthony Ramirez, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, resisting executive officer and other charges.
Amanda Lee Valentine, 34, of Medford, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of battery of emergency personnel, resisting executive officers, vandalism and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Alejandro Leon Urquidezleon, 54, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license with prior conviction.
Ramiro Mauricio Martinez, 20, of Fresno was arrested by Corning police officer Oct. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Thomas Herbert Castellon, 35, of McCloud was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Debra Ranee Pendlebury, 48, of Sherwood was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jose Luis Garcia, 63, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Efren Montesdeoca, 44, of Hamilton City was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel James Givens, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.