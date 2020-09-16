FELONY ARRESTS
Robert Paul Armstrong, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on Pine Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Jason Taylor Ricketts, 51, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on Luther Road in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Michael Junior Guevara, 33, of Palo Alto was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sep. 13 at the San Mateo County Jail and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats, stalking and other charges.
Donald Ray Fromm, 45, of Chico was arrested by a CalFire officer Sept. 13 on Wilson Lake Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of forge/alter vehicle registration and other charges.
Chelsie Louise Mumm, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 12 at Bobs Tire in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of arson and arson of structure/forest land.
Chad Nicholas Jensen, 36, of Oroville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 12 at the Bank of America in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts grand theft and misuse of others identification.
Thomas Anthony Heredia, 67, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 12 on Butte Street in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance/violation of probation and other charges.
Jeremiah William Pierry, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 11 on the 800 block of Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen vehicle and other charges.
Kelly Sue Carroll, 43, of Klamath Falls, Ore., was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 11 on Solano Street at Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with firearm, permitting loaded firearm in motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance while armed, stalking and other charges.
Elizabeth Lynn Armenta, 33, of Orland was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 11 at Rolling Hills Casino and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, felon in possession of tear gas and other charges.
Daisy Cherie Gozhak, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 10 at the Travel Lodge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Brandon Eli Harris, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 10 at the Travel Lodge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 10 on South Main Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.
Dylan Philip Mader, 21, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 10 on Interstate 5 north of Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.
Kevin Eugene Talley, 53, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on Dale Avenue and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of assault with caustic chemical, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, and other charges.
Anthony Montana Deuel, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and forgery.
Jeremy Dean Keeler, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Nicholas Louis Rhoda, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Sept. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Robert Alexander Ussery, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Penny Lynn Vidal, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 8 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of willful cruelty to child-possible injury/death and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Ryan Wesley Touvell, 32, of Richfield was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 13 on the 23000 block of Richfield Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Raul Marcelo Rivera, 66, of Murrieta was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 14 on Interstate 5 near Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Roberta Jeanne Denman, 62, of Kirkland, Wash., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 13 on Interstate 5 at the Red Bluff Rest Area and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Johnathan Wayne Fox, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 11 on Interstate 5 at Hooker Creek Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.