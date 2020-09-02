FELONY ARRESTS
Elizabeth Alonzo, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and obstruct public officer.
Victor Castro Aguilar, 38, of Ceres was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance.
Darry Lee Larsen, 33, of Redmond was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, mail theft and other charges.
Chelsea Ann Meyer, 30, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation, vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and other charges.
Arika Ann Montagner, 29, of Redmond was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, mail theft and other charges.
Jessica Florence Stradiota, 38, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $110,000 bail and suspicion of two counts attack with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury likely and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Jakob Randell Strawn, 29, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 24 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Carlos Orozco Sanchez, 59, of Los Angeles was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Paul Christopher Haynes, 25, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of criminal threats and other charges.
Hector Carrillo, 51, of Los Angeles was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Gabriel Cisneros Chavez, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 25 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear on felony charge, and other charges.
Kevin Paul Duncan, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon with firearm and person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Jose Luis Galvan, 47, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, plant/cultivate marijuana, and possession of marijuana for sale.
Tracy Antonio Gray, 50, of Richmond was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and other charges.
Nathan Joseph Hunt, 41, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and violation of post release community supervision.
Daniel Michael Perodeau, 27, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, obstruct/resist arrest, possession of switchblade knife and other charges.
Jonathan Andrew Reitano, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Heather Ann Lambert, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and escape from jail.
Steven Craig Colby II, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of second degree commercial burglary, carry dirk/dagger, failure to appear on felony charge, two counts violation of probation and other charges.
Brandon Eli Harris, 22, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft firearm, violation of probation, vehicle theft, vehicle theft with priors, and other charges.
Tommy Newton Watkins, 38, of Gold Beach, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Amy Darlene Gibbs, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct/resist public officers and other charges.
Aimee Celeste Colon, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, and other charges.
Anthony Alven Starks, 42, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violation of parole.
Jason Joseph Haines, 44, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of inflicting injury upon a child.
Carl Fenton Hawthorne, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $154,000 bail and suspicion of attempt to dissuade victim from reporting victimization to proper authorities, possession of a controlled substance and other charges.
Wesley Hudson, 18, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, theft from elder and theft/use of access card.
DUI ARRESTS
Yesseen Alsakkaf Abdulhadi, 27, of Salida was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ryan Levi Angel, 42, of Redding was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nicholas Alexander Williamson, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and other charges.
Glen Martinez, 32, of Sacramento was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Juan Carlos Simonvivar, 33, of Taft was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.