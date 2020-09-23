FELONY ARRESTS
Jose Jesus Ponce Talley, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 20 on Jackson Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
Steven Francis Ramier, 34, of Ukiah was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s captain Sept. 20 on Highway 36W at Baker and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and other charges.
Christopher Robert Thompson, 31, of Gerber was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 19 on Washington Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle/vessel.
Jared Tyler Wilson, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Sept. 18 and booked on $100,000 bail and suspicion of fugitive from justice.
Javier Sanchez, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s sergeant Sept. 18 on Rio Vista Lane in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of child, oral copulation/person under 18, oral copulation with child under 10, sexual penetration with foreign object and sexual acts with a child 10 years old or younger.
Sarah Maebell Rodgers, 26, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 18 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of battery of emergency personnel.
Ashley Renee Reynolds, 30, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer at Classic Inn Motel in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Rodrigo Mendez Govea, 65, of Corning was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Sept. 18 and booked into the jail without bail on a felony order of production.
Spiker Ryan Cahalan, 40, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 18 on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of ex-felon in possession of firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
Dustin Doc Bill, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by Red Bluff police officer Sept. 17 at the Sacred Heart School field in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on two counts violation of parole.
Clinton Robert Council, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 on Ash Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Michael Ryan Duncan, 30, of Anderson was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 17 at the Travel America truck stop on Highway 99W in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of sale of a controlled substance.
Ryan Dee Freemayers, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 on Hinkle Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of ammunition, possession of firearm by felon and violation of probation.
Juan Jose Gamboa, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Jennifer Ann Hernandez, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 at the Elks Lodge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of probation and other charges.
Jason Lee Horner, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 at the Starbucks on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a probation hold.
Daniel Calvin Lawrence, 43, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 17 on Manzanita Avenue in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition.
Sean Edward Stovall, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 at the Elks Lodge in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of brass knuckles, burglary, failure to appear, vandalism and other charges.
Rosemary Jean Tarango, 41, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 17 on Monroe Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and misdemeanor charge.
Beijiao Xie, 41, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator Sept. 17 on El Dorado Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Vivian Hong Zhang, 49, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator Sept. 17 on El Dorado Drive in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Rebecca Lynn Clarke, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 on Walnut Street in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Shannah Renee Gomez, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bringing a weapon into jail.
John Ezra Thomas Linstroth, 23, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 15 at the Classic Inn in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of robbery.
Michael Anthony St. John, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined and other charges.
Daniel Lewis Bryson, 45, of Chico was arrested at the Tehama County Jail Sept. 15 and booked into the jail on suspicion of keep place to sell narcotic controlled substance, manufacture controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sale.
Cynthia Kay Hanson, 51, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 15 on Fig Lane in Corning and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard Pernell Blaylock, 26, of Los Molinos was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 20 on Fairfield north of Hyle Road and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brandy Rae Massie, 43, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 19 on Monroe in Red Bluff and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.