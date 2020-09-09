FELONY ARRESTS
Zoe Lotte Holt, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts forgery, keeping a place to sell narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and receiving known stolen property.
Heather Ann Mack, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of bring a controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Kenneth Daniel Martin, 55, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Justin Jesus Castro, 24, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.