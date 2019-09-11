FELONY ARRESTS

Gary Wayne Stiles, 62, of Red Buff was arrested by a Tehama County District Attorney’s investigator Sept. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of possession of an assault weapon and possession of firearm when subject to restraining order.

Justin Daniel Holmes, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of resisting executive officers, robbery, vehicle theft, and other charges.

Anna Marie Griffin, 33, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of theft of utility services and vandalism.

Paul Lee Mink, 30, of Oregon was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant and a misdemeanor charge.

Barbara Jean Contreras, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child cruelty/possible injury or death.

Derreck Scott Lancaster, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Sept. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.

Lester Fransisco Lopez Aguilar, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of two counts driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury, hit and run resulting in injury and driving on a suspended license.

Richard Lee Matousek, 49, of Corning was arrested by a state Bureau of Livestock Identification investigator Sept. 4 and was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,400 bail and suspicion of grand theft of personal property, and three counts grand theft on cattle.

Christian Michelle Moreno, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $40,000 bail and suspicion of bring controlled substance into jail, failure to appear after release on bail, and other charges.

Brandon Michael Sharpe, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 4 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of two counts inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.

Paul Arnold Burrell, 75, of Rancho Tehama was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of failure to file registered sex offender change of address.

Veronica Roberts, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Setp. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.

Wayne Lee Vansickle, 63, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 3 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.

 

DUI ARRESTS

Robert Leland Scott, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry concealed firearm while occupant of vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and driving on a suspended license for DUI.

Malissa Dawn McFarland, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 5 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence and child cruelty.

