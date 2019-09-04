FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph Aaron Szczygiel, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon with a firearm, violation of parole, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and violation of probation.
Maxfield Alexander Parish, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substance for sale, and two counts violation of probation.
Garrett Dennis Pryzgoda, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse.
Dominic Patrick Devincenzi, 18, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of escape jail while charged with felony, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct or resist arrest, vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property.
Feliciano Bobadilla, 57, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Oscar Francisco Diego, 31, of Fallbrook was arrested by a US Forest Service officer Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture marijuana plants and manufacture of marijuana.
Francisco Gomez Sanchez, 37, of San Diego was arrested by a US Forest Service officer Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture marijuana plants and manufacture of marijuana.
Jason Richard Machado, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane, billy jack or such, and other charges.
Cody Michael Wayne Peterson, 30, was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
Marcio Alberto Reyes, 29, of Corning was arrested by law enforcement Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance/prescription, and other charges.
Santiago Valdovinos Chavez, 37, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition and other charges.
Samantha Gean Jensen, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Daryl Ray Clarke, 42, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CalFire officer Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Cody Shayne Hamilton, 28, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $10,000 bail and suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Daniel Marin, 21, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry concealed stolen firearm, carry loaded stolen firearm in public and other charges.
Scott Alan Mitchell, 42, of Paradise was arrested by a Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and other charges.
Thomas Ray Talley, 50, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of false personation, violation of parole and other charges.
Joshua Allen Cushman, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of alter/forge vehicle registration.
Gerald Frank Roehrich, 51, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vandalism/deface property.
Sky Lynn Benitez, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of leaded cane, billy jack or such, and other charges.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
Andrew Horace Westbrook, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a parole hold.
Christopher Stephen Attwood, 32, a transient was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of vandalism.
Michael Andrew Carlton, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a destructive device and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jesse Daniel Estrella, 52, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of parole and other charges.
DUI ARRESTS
Jared Lee Romney, 32, of Redding was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstruct/resist public officers.
Brendan Dean Martin, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 26 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Misty Miranda Kaunert, 41, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 29 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, willful cruelty to child and other charges.
Jordan Michael Deppe, 23, of Shingleton was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Alexis Josue Garcia, 24, of Hamilton City was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol combined.
Robert Edward Tonnemacher, 57, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Aug. 30 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rudy Yojari Verdia Ramos, 31, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Aug. 31 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Reynaldo Arcos Rodriguez, 39, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 1 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Bradley Layne Gravitt, 51, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 2 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.