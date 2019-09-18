FELONY ARRESTS
Andrew Jeffrey Gitchel, 33, of Willet was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of labor.
Edgar Octavio Gonzales, 21, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of bringing controlled substance into jail and other charges.
Jody Scott Matis, 46, of Orland was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $250,000 bail and suspicion of burglary, grand theft, grand theft of firearm and possession of a firearm by felon.
Andrew Julian Mayer, 52, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 9 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of discharge of firearm with gross negligence, manufacture/possess short barrel shotgun, possession of silencer, possession of any assault weapon.
Jason Anthony Shirey, 41, of Chico was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of commit felony while on felony bail, possession of marijuana for sale, receiving known stolen property and possession of marijuana for sale.
Kristy Marie Tapp, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of fraud to obtain aid and other charges.
Dana Bernard Brown, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Kory Michael Raines, 18, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of materials to make destructive device.
Kristofer Brady Herren, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and grand theft.
Devin Charles Johnson, 33, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Cassandra Marie Jones, 36, of Los Molinos was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Kody Jonathan Julien, 32, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on two counts of failure to appear after release on bail.
Valente Ivan Martinez, 23, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Sherry Patricia Ann McKay, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and other charges.
Misty Dawn Mendoza, 39, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of perjury.
Chase Ryan Reifert, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.
Markus Ray Vasquez, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of residential first degree burglary and shoplifting.
Jerry Cleatis Aaron, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold.
James Lawrence Amergian Garrett, 28, of Gerber was arrested by law enforcement Sept. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear after posting bail on felony.
Filiberto Bautista, 24, of Oroville was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of assault with a force and other charges.
Talisia Marie Farrell, 20, of Cave Junction was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of evade police with disregard for safety and other charges.
Robert Salas Lopez, 38, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 13 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Marcus Dewayne Alavazo, 45, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $550,000 bail and suspicion of attach with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, two counts vandalism and other charges.
Michael Joseph Bell, 34, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, possession of firearm by felon and other charges.
Erica Leah Nolen, 41, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of cruelty to elder/dependent adult.
Joshua Caleb Scott, 36, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of ex-felon in possession of ammunition and violation of probation.
Jonathan Scott Vanaltena, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jason Richard Machado, 46, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of carry dirk or dagger, possession of leaded cane, and other charges.
Amanda Elizabeth Rowley, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
DUI ARRESTS
Candace Elizabeth Kolterman, 31, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Sandra Dawn Kramer, 70, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 10 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $5,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Steven Craig Colby, 58, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jose Luis Mendez Lopez, 27, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges.
Aaron Loil Kilcrease, 44, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jessica Elaine Lourance, 34, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 12 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Yesenia Alonzo Mendoza, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Katherine Ann Cosgrove, 58, of Oroville was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Weston Steven Farley, 29, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Kyle Ray Bateson, 30, of Cottonwood was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined and driving without a license.
Roberto Miguel Pascual, 27, of Stockton was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving without a license.
Gary Michael Weiss, 56, of Corona was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined.
Robert Joseph Ziccone, 52, of Durham was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license for DUI.