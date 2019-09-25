FELONY ARRESTS
Ian Scott Beltramo, 29, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon.
Michael Jacob Winarski, 35, of Corning was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation.
Fredrick Wayne Appleby, 39, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Mark Steven Autry, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police office Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of parole.
James Garreth Barr, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to appear in court after release on bail, identity theft and other charges.
Mirna Nadine Bravo, 29, of Ripon was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abuse.
Michael Lee Mossmayer, 40, of Stockton was arrested by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of enhancement for felony while on bail, failure to appear after release on bail, possession of billy jack, transportation/sale/furnish marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and other charges.
Brooke Christine Rasmussen, 27, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of probation and attempted aid by misrepresentation.
Mathew Lee Ebersole, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $30,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon and other charges.
Michael Gene Kuncik, 53, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attack with a deadly weapon, attempted willful deliberate premeditated murder and mayhem.
Kenneth Daniel Martin, 53, of Manton was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sep. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Darek Jessie Zeimet, 30, of Cottonwood was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of injure telephone pole/power line, vandalism and other charges.
Edgar Jimenez, 28, of Chico was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, person prohibited from possessing ammunition and other charges.
Tyler John Brady, 25, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jial on $50,000 bail and suspicion of inflict corporal injury on spouse and other charges.
Austin Newell Law, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of burglary and other charges.
Christopher Calvin Fackrell, 38, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
David Louis Fulton, 50, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Kasey Eugene Johnson, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Dylan Vincent Mehringer, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
Ronald David Miller, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of violation of parole, perjury, transient failure to register as sex offender and other charges.
Timothy Vladimir Roberts, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and grand theft firearm.
Nathan Arthur Webster, 40, of Red Bluff was arrested by a state parole officer Sept. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on a parole hold and suspicion of obstruct/resist executive officer.
DUI ARRESTS
Dennis Lee Schueneman, 65, of Orland was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 23 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Austin Lee Audette, 25, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Gregorio Fernandez, 28, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Christina Jeanette Hathorn, 36, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges.
Kelsey Marie King, 28, of Red Bluff was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Andrew Ryan Wise Christman, 18, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Sept. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Brandy Scott Nelson, 44, of Balko, Okla., was arrested by a CHP officer Sept. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Mitchell Steven Zubiri, 24, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Sept. 22 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Jesus Arritiaga Carrasco, 49, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of two counts driving under the influence of alcohol.
David Ian Dillsaver, 49, of Grants Pass, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.