FELONY ARRESTS
Alyssa Louann Luster, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County probation officer Oct. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of keeping a place to sell narcotic controlled substances.
Paul Anthony Najar, 36, of Corning was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 21 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and other charges.
Christina Robin Cardenas, 46, of Gerber was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary and receiving known stolen property.
Nicholas Scott Sobonya, 32, of Mentor, Ohio was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
Richard Allen Poulton, 73, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 20 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, grand theft of personal property and theft from elder or dependent.
Alex Nassar Audeh, 43, of Klamath Falls was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, sell marijuana and other charges.
Eric Orlando Jetty Santos, 35, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 17 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $105,000 bail on a fugitive from justice warrant.
David Keith Springman, 43, of Roseburg, Ore., was arrested by a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy Oct. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance for sale, failure to appear on felony charge, three counts failure to appear while released on bail, three counts special allegation of committing offense while on bail and other charges.
Gregory Lynn Tewart, 42, of Corning was arrested by a Corning police officer Oct. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Martin Dale Banks, 56, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision and other charges.
Robert Eugene O’Connor, 88, of Corning was arrested by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office Oct. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of illegal disposal of hazardous waste.
DUI ARRESTS
Gabriel Pahua, 18, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 18 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and possession of controlled substance without a prescription.
Jennifer Machelle Robinson, 26, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury and driving under the influence.
Mario Isaiah Sanchez, 30, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury.
John Peter Garcia, 32, of Gerber was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 19 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and other charges.
Gilberto Temoxtle Contreras, 21, of Fresno was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 16 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Ana Elizabeth Fleharty, 31, of Red Bluff was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer Oct. 15 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Joshua Jacqaues, 31, was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Felix Miguel Tomas, 33, of Corning was arrested by a CHP officer Oct. 14 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and other charges.