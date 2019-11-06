Two major felony busts were made by Corning police over the past week resulting in the seizure of drugs, a stolen vehicle and firearm and several arrests.
The first incident involved police making contact with Joseph Eugene Ure II, 40, of Corning on Nov. 1. Ure is on post-release community supervision for suspected narcotics sales.
Police said during a search of Ure and a storage unit he is renting in Corning, officers located methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and several hundred dollars in cash.
Ure was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of narcotics sales, violation of post release community supervision and sale of a controlled substance.
As a result of the arrest, Tehama County Probation Department authorized revocation of Ure’s post-release community supervision.
Stolen vehicle, firearms
Corning police made a felony traffic stop on an occupied suspected stolen vehicle in Corning on Monday, Nov. 4 resulting in the arrest of three persons and the discovery of stolen firearms and other items reportedly stolen from a Corning residence several days previous.
Officers said the made a search of the vehicle, reported stolen from Chico, after they removed the occupants, Deondre Earl Kamena Bottoms, 27, Robert Levert, 35, and 25-year-old Taylor Moore, all from Chico, from the vehicle.
During the search, police said they found two stolen firearms, one loaded with a round in the chamber, and a full magazine, knives, a concealed shoulder holster, ammunition, ski masks, heroin, and other stolen property.
Bottoms was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, carry concealed stolen firearm, carry dirk or dagger, carry loaded firearm in public/vehicle, person prohibited from possessing ammunition, possession of controlled substance while armed, possession of firearm by felon, receive known stolen property, and other charges.
Levert and Moore were booked into the jail on misdemeanor charges and released.