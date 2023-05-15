Corning police are continuing their investigating into a robbery and attempted homicide at the Corning Car Wash on the 1600 block of Solano Street that occurred Monday, May 8 around 4 a.m., reported the Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears
He said a white adult male from Cottonwood was vacuuming his vehicle when another person drove up, exited the vehicle and shot the victim in the leg and stole cash off his person.
“We are working on search warrants at this time,” Fears said. “We haven’t been able to release much information as the victim is not being very cooperative.”
Corning police dispatch received a 911 call from a source stating “he heard a loud bang and a male subject yelling for help. Male subject appears to be crawling on the ground, possible gun shot wound,” as reported in police documents.
Fears said the victim was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where he underwent surgery for his injury.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.