In an effort to do even more than it already is for the community, the Corning Police Department has initiated its first annual Coats for Kids drive, organized by the department’s Dispatch Supervisor Ashley Knight.
“I was trying to come up with ideas of something charitable for the department to do for the community,” she said. “The fire department has its Christmas food and gift event, businesses in town have the holiday Angel Trees and other organizations have food drives, so that is how we came up with the coat drive.”
Knight said, as a mom who drops off her children everyday at school, she has noticed students without coats during the winter.
“Seeing students without coats left me very concerned. I realize that for some they have coats and choose not to wear them, but I know there are those who just simply don’t have a coat,” she added.
The police department is asking for new or very gently-used coats for children ages infant to high school, girl and boy colors and styles.
“We don’t want anything with tears, odors or stains. We want to be able to provide the children with really nice coats they can be proud to wear,” Knight explained.
The coat drive started Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 1.
Coats can be dropped off at the Corning Police Department, 774 Third St., at any time.
“The door into the office is unlocked daily until 6 p.m., after that people can ring the buzzer near the outside of the door and let the dispatcher know you are dropping off coats and the dispatcher will ring open the door for you,” Knight said.
The department is reaching out to schools in the area to let them know about the coat drive and to coordinate the distribution of coats to students and families in need of the community’s help and support.
“If you can’t go out and purchase a coat, money can be donated and the department will make the necessary purchases. For example, Corning resident Dave Linnet gave the department $100 for the coat drive. Already the kindness of this community has been wonderful,” Knight shared. “Once the message gets out I know there will be a great outpouring from this town.”
For more information about the coat drive of concerning a student in need of a coat, call the police department at 824-7000.