Police doing more than ‘policing’ during COVID-19 crisis

“If you give a moose a muffin, he will want some jam to go with it,” says Corning Police Officer Matt Hewitt as he reads the children’s book, “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” on the police department’s online Facebook page.
Scroll down the department’s Facebook page and see several other officers and staff of the Corning Police Department also reading children’s books, such as Officer Ed Curiel reading, Llama llama Home with Mama, or Officer Chase Corry and his canine partner,
Blaze, reading, Go Dog Go.
The idea was that of the department’s Dispatch Supervisor Ashley Knight, who said she was trying to find ways the department could help the community’s children who are homebound due to the coronavirus stay-at-home executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“With all of the kids out of school and having to stay at home, I was looking for a way for our officers could stay in contact with the kids and the community in a supportive and positive way,” Knight added. “The videos also give parents a bit of a break, even if for a few minutes.”
She said the majority of the officers and dispatchers in the office have been excited to support the project and read the books.
“It has taken a little bit convincing for some of them, and others are taking even a bit longer to get on board with the idea,” Knight says, “but we have received a lot of positive response to the videos.”
The officers choose a children’s books to read from the pile Knight brought from her home.
“If there are any kids out there who have a favorite book they want us to read, they can post the name of the book on our Facebook page,” she said. “We would love to know everyone’s favorites.”
Knight records the book readings on her cell phone video app and then posts the videos on the Facebook page.
“Overall, we have had to do only one-take on the videos for the most part,” she added. “However, there have been some bloopers and retakes along the way.”
The department plans to continue the book readings during the duration of the COVID-19 crisis for as long as Knight has willing readers.