Corning Police Department (CPD) and Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) dispatch log highlights:

Feb. 1

8:03 a.m. - CPD; non-injury vehicle accident at Critter Care Grooming on Highway 99W in Corning.

8:14 a.m. - TCSO; traffic collision into orchard north of Jack in the Box in Corning.

8:34 a.m. - TCSO; report of stolen debit card on Rawson Road at Sampson Road in Corning.

9:08 a.m. - CPD; students cited at Centennial High School for physical altercation.

4:12 p.m. - TCSO; reported theft of prescriptions and money on Ryan Lane in Red Bluff.

4:20 p.m. - TCSO; report of theft of .38 cal. pistol on Juaquin Lane in Red Bluff.

4:49 p.m. - TCSO; report of burglary to three storage units at Lok Tite Mini Storage on Marguerite Avenue in Corning.

Feb. 2

8:36 a.m. - TCSO; report of neighbors dogs coming onto property on Blackburn Avenue in Corning and killing two goats.

10:42 p.m. - TCSO; break in at the Lok Tite Mini Storage on Marguerite Avenue in Corning. Suspects drove vehicle through gate.

Feb. 3

2:55 a.m. - TCSO- subject attempting to break out windows at the Tehama County Jail.

5:50 a.m. - CPD; report of suspicious person looking through vehicles in the parking lot at the Econo Lodge on Highway 99W in Corning. Suspect gone on police arrival.

6:14 a.m. - CPD; counterfeit $20 bill reported at 7-Eleven store on Solano Street in Corning.

3:35 p.m. - CPD; report of man coming into US Bank on Solano Street in Corning making threats towards the employees.

4:53 p.m. - CPD; report from owner of pickup that vehicle was burned by unknown subjects on Loleta Avenue property in Corning.

Feb. 4

6:29 a.m. - CPD; report of break-in and items stolen from guest's vehicle parked at Holiday Inn Express on Sunrise Avenue in Corning.

10:39 a.m. - CPD; arrest of Garrett Wade Standridge, 50, of Corning on First Street during bicycle stop. Booked into Tehama County Jail on seven $300,000 misdemeanor warrants.

2:24 p.m. - CPD; Petro Shopping Center on South Avenue in Corning reports a semi-truck driver ran the vehicle into the fence for the city wells damaging the gate and other property.

10:16 p.m. - TCSO; woman reports a person whom she has multiple restraining orders against is on her property near the front of the residence on Highway 99W in Gerber.

Feb. 5

9:26 a.m. - TCSO; reported theft of property from residence on Parey Avenue in Red Bluff.

9:57 a.m. - TCSO; investigation into reportable death on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos.

2:22 p.m. - TCSO; backhoe turned over on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama that is leaking diesel.

3:46 p.m. - TCSO; report of stolen firearm from residence on Mary Avenue in Corning.

Feb. 6

2:18 a.m. - TCSO; at Fast Track Food Mart on Highway 99E in Los Molinos, report of two subjects breaking windows to gain access to store and stealing items.

7:23 a.m. - CPD; Petro Shopping Center on South Avenue in Corning reports man having a heart attack in his semi-truck at the fuel island.

9:05 a.m. - TCSO; reported theft of items from Tehama County Fairgrounds in Red Bluff.

2:22 p.m. - TCSO; investigation of death on Hasvold Drive in Red Bluff. Coroner requested.

4:40 p.m. - TCSO; reported theft of camera system from residence on Balcom Road in Cottonwood.

9:17 p.m. - TCSO; assist CalFire with unresponsive patient, possible deceased on Railroad Street in Vina.

11:45 p.m. - TCSO; death investigation on Red Bank Road in Red Bluff, confirmed deceased.

Feb. 7

12:32 p.m. - TCSO; reported theft of three puppies from residence on Million Road. Two women from Grass Valley were looking at puppies and when they left puppies were gone.

2:06 p.m. - CPD; report of a catalytic converter stolen from engine of vehicle parked at Maywood Apartments on Fig Lane in Corning.

4:11 p.m. - CPD; report of male subject hitting another male subject in the head with a skateboard at the Skate Park on Toomes Avenue in Corning. Kenneth Lee Battles, 57, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.

10:37 p.m. - TCSO; report of vehicle broken into and items stolen at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.

