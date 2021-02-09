Corning Police Department (CPD) and Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) dispatch log highlights:
Feb. 1
8:03 a.m. - CPD; non-injury vehicle accident at Critter Care Grooming on Highway 99W in Corning.
8:14 a.m. - TCSO; traffic collision into orchard north of Jack in the Box in Corning.
8:34 a.m. - TCSO; report of stolen debit card on Rawson Road at Sampson Road in Corning.
9:08 a.m. - CPD; students cited at Centennial High School for physical altercation.
4:12 p.m. - TCSO; reported theft of prescriptions and money on Ryan Lane in Red Bluff.
4:20 p.m. - TCSO; report of theft of .38 cal. pistol on Juaquin Lane in Red Bluff.
4:49 p.m. - TCSO; report of burglary to three storage units at Lok Tite Mini Storage on Marguerite Avenue in Corning.
Feb. 2
8:36 a.m. - TCSO; report of neighbors dogs coming onto property on Blackburn Avenue in Corning and killing two goats.
10:42 p.m. - TCSO; break in at the Lok Tite Mini Storage on Marguerite Avenue in Corning. Suspects drove vehicle through gate.
Feb. 3
2:55 a.m. - TCSO- subject attempting to break out windows at the Tehama County Jail.
5:50 a.m. - CPD; report of suspicious person looking through vehicles in the parking lot at the Econo Lodge on Highway 99W in Corning. Suspect gone on police arrival.
6:14 a.m. - CPD; counterfeit $20 bill reported at 7-Eleven store on Solano Street in Corning.
3:35 p.m. - CPD; report of man coming into US Bank on Solano Street in Corning making threats towards the employees.
4:53 p.m. - CPD; report from owner of pickup that vehicle was burned by unknown subjects on Loleta Avenue property in Corning.
Feb. 4
6:29 a.m. - CPD; report of break-in and items stolen from guest's vehicle parked at Holiday Inn Express on Sunrise Avenue in Corning.
10:39 a.m. - CPD; arrest of Garrett Wade Standridge, 50, of Corning on First Street during bicycle stop. Booked into Tehama County Jail on seven $300,000 misdemeanor warrants.
2:24 p.m. - CPD; Petro Shopping Center on South Avenue in Corning reports a semi-truck driver ran the vehicle into the fence for the city wells damaging the gate and other property.
10:16 p.m. - TCSO; woman reports a person whom she has multiple restraining orders against is on her property near the front of the residence on Highway 99W in Gerber.
Feb. 5
9:26 a.m. - TCSO; reported theft of property from residence on Parey Avenue in Red Bluff.
9:57 a.m. - TCSO; investigation into reportable death on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos.
2:22 p.m. - TCSO; backhoe turned over on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama that is leaking diesel.
3:46 p.m. - TCSO; report of stolen firearm from residence on Mary Avenue in Corning.
Feb. 6
2:18 a.m. - TCSO; at Fast Track Food Mart on Highway 99E in Los Molinos, report of two subjects breaking windows to gain access to store and stealing items.
7:23 a.m. - CPD; Petro Shopping Center on South Avenue in Corning reports man having a heart attack in his semi-truck at the fuel island.
9:05 a.m. - TCSO; reported theft of items from Tehama County Fairgrounds in Red Bluff.
2:22 p.m. - TCSO; investigation of death on Hasvold Drive in Red Bluff. Coroner requested.
4:40 p.m. - TCSO; reported theft of camera system from residence on Balcom Road in Cottonwood.
9:17 p.m. - TCSO; assist CalFire with unresponsive patient, possible deceased on Railroad Street in Vina.
11:45 p.m. - TCSO; death investigation on Red Bank Road in Red Bluff, confirmed deceased.
Feb. 7
12:32 p.m. - TCSO; reported theft of three puppies from residence on Million Road. Two women from Grass Valley were looking at puppies and when they left puppies were gone.
2:06 p.m. - CPD; report of a catalytic converter stolen from engine of vehicle parked at Maywood Apartments on Fig Lane in Corning.
4:11 p.m. - CPD; report of male subject hitting another male subject in the head with a skateboard at the Skate Park on Toomes Avenue in Corning. Kenneth Lee Battles, 57, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
10:37 p.m. - TCSO; report of vehicle broken into and items stolen at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.