Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and Corning Police Department (CPD):
Feb. 8
4:54 a.m. - report from St. Elizabeth Community Hospital of a male subject being treated who was cut with a knife on Ross Road in Red Buff. TCSO
10:08 a.m. - non-injury accident at Corning High School student parking lot. CPD
12:27 p.m. - Rolling Hills Casino security reported two backpacks stolen out of pickup in casino parking lot. TSCO
1:11 p.m. - property owner reports two subject setting up a camp on his property near the creek on Corning Road. TCSO
2:01 p.m. - report of prescription medications stolen out of mailbox on Kirkwood Road in Corning. TCSO
10:28 p.m. - report of Red Bluff Police Department in pursuit of motorcycle with a subject tied to it and dragged. TCSO
Feb. 9
9:27 a.m. - report of illegal drugs in bathroom at Centennial High School in Corning. CPD
9:47 a.m. - elderly man wandered into business on Solano Street in Corning stating he came from the Kirkwood area and is lost. CPD
2:09 p.m. - report of stolen catalytic converter from customer's vehicle at Flying A Performance on Sixth Street in Corning. CPD
3:14 p.m. - reported theft of a pallet of 24 solar panels valued at $8,000 over night on Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama. TCSO
4:01 p.m. - resident on Solano Street in Corning reported his tires were slashed Sunday night. CPD
4:26 p.m. - woman reported her husband was threatening her with a pellet gun and tore up her car on Highway 99W in Gerber. TCSO
5:32 p.m. - resident on Del Norte Avenue in Corning reported his tires were slashed Sunday night. CPD.
10:17 p.m. - assisting with control of reported structure fire on Baker Road in Red Bluff. TCSO
Feb. 10
1:30 a.m. - report of theft of two Century headphones and two ear buds at Travel Centers of America. CPD
5:36 a.m. - reported in injury vehicle accident at Love's Truck Stop on South Avenue in Corning. CPD
11:17 a.m. - report of stolen vehicle, a turquoise 1995 Honda Accord, within last few minutes from Corning Safeway parking lot on Edith Avenue in Corning.
2:53 p.m. - woman reports seeing someone in a vehicle throw a firearm out the window of the vehicle. TCSO
Feb. 11
10:07 a.m. - vehicle fire at Interstate 5 southbound rest stop near Corning. CPD
11:06 a.m. - report of lost black wallet at Love's Truck Stop on South Avenue in Corning. CPD
1:51 p.m. - reporting party said a female subject stole her wallet out of her purse at Taco El Dorado on Highway 99W. Suspect last seen in gold Cadillac northbound on highway. CPD
3:31 p.m. - report of school van with students aboard struck a bridge and popped a tire on Simpson Road. CPD
3:53 p.m. - report of injury vehicle accident on South Avenue at Kirkwood Road in Corning. Subject involved in the crash fled on foot. CPD
4:15 p.m. - person was found laying on the ground at the sheriff's office screaming, “don't arrest me.” He received a scam call going around and he paid them $1,200 and was advised to come to the sheriff's department, lay on the ground to be arrested. TCSO
Feb. 12
9:30 a.m. - report of unauthorized charges to a man's access card. TCSO
8:50 p.m. - reported theft of traffic and construction equipment from his residence on Wilson Street in Los Molinos. Reporting party believes his neighbors stole the property. TCSO
8:50 p.m. - report of non-injury vehicle accident on Houghton Avenue at Colusa Street. Reckless driver crashed into a parked vehicle. CPD
Feb. 13
9:18 a.m. - reporting party said her gate on McCoy Road was cut and her horse is missing. TCSO
5:01 p.m. - Corning police assist with two vehicle traffic collision on Interstate 5 at Corning Road. CPD
Feb. 14
7:27 a.m. - report of locating a blanket containing a small grouping of bones where the creek crosses Shasta Boulevard in Los Molinos. TCSO
8:42 a.m. - request police pickup at counterfeit bill received at Love's Truck Stop on South Avenue in Corning. CPD
12:43 p.m. - reported broken window in vehicle on Highway 99W in Los Molinos and theft of camera, money and gold. TCSO
3:49 p.m. - reporting party said his storage unit at Corning Mini Storage on Second Street in Corning had been broken into. CPD
9:31 p.m. - request for coroner for reportable death on South Avenue in Corning. TCSO
Feb. 15
5:14 a.m. - deputies assist Corning police in vehicle pursuit with white Ford F150 on Hoag Road in Corning. TCSO
9:29 a.m. - report of subject hitting reporting party in the head with a board several times during a disagreement over reporting party cleaning and working at a residence on Del Norte Drive in Cottonwood. A second subject reported to have hit reporting party in the back of the head. TCSO
10:18 a.m. - report of group mailboxes broken into twice on Jellys Ferry Road in Red Bluff. TCSO
7:58 p.m. - report of two propane tanks stolen from back of pickup parked on Dolla Court in Corning. CPD