A Corning man was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 after drugs and a gun were allegedly discovered in his vehicle, reported the Corning Police Department.
The traffic stop was made by a Corning police officer at 3 p.m. on the freeway at South Avenue, Tuesday, March 7, on a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Nathaniel Dustin Clemes.
While speaking to Clemes the officer allegedly viewed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, police said.
Clemes was arrested after a probable cause search of the vehicle by the officer reportedly resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and a concealed loaded 44-caliber revolver wedged between the seat and the center console, the police department said.
Upon being booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a concealed firearm inside a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, Clemes was released without bail on a promise to appear order.