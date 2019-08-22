A Corning man who led Corning police on a pursuit after calls he allegedly threatened to kill someone has been sentenced to 16 months in state prison.
Brian Alexander Garcia, 28, was handed down the sentence in Tehama County Superior Court on charges of fleeing a peace officer while driving recklessly.
Garcia was arrested July 1 after the Corning Police Department received a 911 call stating people in a read car had a gun and were looking to kill a female, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
Corning police Sgt. Craig Bassett attempted to pull the suspect car over but the driver, Garcia, reportedly failed to comply, instead leading police on a high speed chase with the driver running several stop signs and showing disregard for the safety of other drivers and the community.
The pursuit ended on Luther Road in Red Bluff where Garcia was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $58,500 bail and suspicion of evading police officer with disregard for safety and other charges.Corning Observer