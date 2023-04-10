Nine people were arrested, runaway children reportedly located, neglected animals rescued and several structures condemned on April 4 as the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office continued its ongoing efforts to clean up a mobile home park at Belle Mill Road at White Road in Red Bluff.
Members of the Tehama Major Crimes Unit, Sheriff's Office, Probation Department, Social Services, District Attorney’s Office, Red Bluff Police Department and CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit took part in the sweep during which two alleged runaway juveniles where located, reportedly being concealed from their legal guardians.
According to the sheriff’s office, one runaway juvenile was reunited with his guardian and the other was transferred to the custody of Tehama County Social Services.
A puppy was taken to Tehama County Animal Care Center after he was found in a condemned mobile home caged on a shelf in a closet, the sheriff’s office said.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development responded to the park where three residences were condemned and evacuated due to atrocious environmental and living conditions, including disconnected septic systems and human waste being dumped onto the ground, reported Tehama County officials.
Arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail according to the sheriff’s office were:
– William Keys Jr. on suspicion of drug-related offenses was booked and released.
– Keith Allen Burrill, 33, of Red Bluff on suspicion of violation of post release community supervision.
– Ricole Jade Nelson, 32, of Red Bluff was booked on $50,000 bail and suspicion of child abduction by non-custodial parent, endangering a child, delinquency of a minor and other charges.
– William Joseph Paris Shepard, 34, of Red Bluff on $25,000 bail and suspicion of failure to register as sex offender, transient out of compliance and other charges.
– Mariah Wooten was booked on outstanding warrants and released.
– Brandon Arrington was booked on suspicion of a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and released.
– Brian Albert Pruett, 35, of Santa Rosa on suspicion of burglary, possession of controlled substances and misdemeanor charges.
– Maria Flores Dejesus on unknown charges.
It is also reported by the sheriff’s office that the two runaways located at the mobile home park had allegedly been concealed by Nelson, the girlfriend of Matthew Milliman, 35, of Red Bluff who was arrested on March 23 and booked into the jail on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sodomy with a child, oral copulation of child under 10, ex-felon with firearm and misdemeanor charges. It is alleged the child sexual abuse occurred at the mobile home park, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the April 4 sweep, it was also discovered, reported the sheriff’s office, since his incarceration Milliman has been communicating with a child protected from him by a restraining order stemming from his child sexual abuse allegations. He was additionally charged on suspicion of violating the restraining order.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain said enforcement operations will continue in the area of the mobile home park.
“We will arrest any person who is found violating the law, endangering children, neglecting animals, or endangering public health,” he added.
The subject of cleaning up the area of the mobile home park was brought before the Tehama County Board of Supervisors by Kain in March due to several reports of ongoing crime, as well as health and safety violations.