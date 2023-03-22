Knife-yielding suspects entered the AT&T store at 964 Highway 99W in Corning on March 14 and stole multiple Apple products, reported the Corning Police Department.
Officers said employees at the store reported two suspects entered the business around 4:55 p.m., one armed with a knife, and stole the Apple merchandise before exiting the store, getting into a vehicle and driving away.
During the investigation, the officers were able to identify the suspects as Randall Craven, 31, and Moriah Mullins, 35, both of Redding, and their vehicle using surveillance video from the area, according to the police department.
A week later, March 21, an off-duty Corning police officer saw the two suspects inside the same vehicle parked at the Petro Truck Stop at South Avenue and Highway 99W in Corning around 12:30 p.m., police said.
On-duty officers quickly arrived, contacted Randall and Moriah and placed them under arrest, reported the police department.
Officers said a search of the suspects’ vehicle and property disclosed narcotics and the knife reportedly used in the robbery, however, the stolen Apple products were not located.
During questioning by police, Craven reportedly admitted he and Mullins had sold the Apple products for fentanyl, according to the police department.
Craven and Mullins were booked into the Tehama County Jail, each on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, and drug-related misdemeanor charges.