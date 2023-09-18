Corning police are still investigating the attempted mailing of 88 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana to a location in the eastern U.S. from a location in town.
Police received a report of suspicion packages from a Dollar General employee on Solano Street in Corning on Aug. 14.
At the business, police officers allegedly found four sizable brown cardboard boxes, each emanating the odor of marijuana.
The employee told the officers when the person brought the packages in to be mailed, the employee could smell the quite noticeable odor and contacted police, said Corning Police Sgt. Craig Bassett.
Police seized the boxes as evidence, obtained a search warrant and while back at the police station opened each box locating a total of 88 pounds of processed marijuana, officers reported.
“The packages were boxed in such a way as to contain the odor, but it obviously didn’t work well enough,” Bassett said. “The labels on each box were different and addressed to be shipped to several locations along the eastern states.”
Police said it is common for people transporting drugs to prepackage, label, and use drop-off locations to limit their exposure to surveillance.
After investigative leads, officers identified the subject that brought in the boxes and tracked them and the subject back to a different mailing business in Corning on Highway 99W, not Dollar General, which in turn has closed its doors, Bassett said.
“We continue to follow leads and the investigation is moving forward,” he added.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000