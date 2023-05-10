Corning police are investigating a reported shooting at the Corning Car Wash that occurred May 8 around 4 a.m., Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said.
Fears said the reported victim was at the car wash on the 1600 block Solano Street, when he was allegedly shot in the lower leg during a robbery.
Corning police dispatch received a 911 call from a source stating “he heard a loud bang and a male subject yelling for help. Male subject appears to be crawling on the ground, possible gunshot wound,” as reported in police documents.
Fears said the victim was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of his injury.
No other details were released by the department.