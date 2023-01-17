corning sweep

A citywide warrant sweep by the Corning Police Department on Jan. 10 resulted in the arrest of nine suspects.

The sweep began at 7 a.m. as officers contacted several individuals throughout the community wanted on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Arrested on warrants was David Leroy Brown Jr., 51; Rick Dry, 48; Megan Ashcroft, 30; Bobby Uchellas, 57; Eric Pasadas, 25; Mann Hunt, 40; John Kuykendall, 40; and Danny McDowell, 49.

Jose Melendes Romero, 54, a convicted sex offender was arrested on felony warrants and on suspicion of felony possession of a narcotic controlled substance (fentanyl) and resisting arrest.

All of the arrested suspects were booked into the Tehama County Jail and either released on bail or their own recognizance.

