A citywide warrant sweep by the Corning Police Department on Jan. 10 resulted in the arrest of nine suspects.
The sweep began at 7 a.m. as officers contacted several individuals throughout the community wanted on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants.
Arrested on warrants was David Leroy Brown Jr., 51; Rick Dry, 48; Megan Ashcroft, 30; Bobby Uchellas, 57; Eric Pasadas, 25; Mann Hunt, 40; John Kuykendall, 40; and Danny McDowell, 49.
Jose Melendes Romero, 54, a convicted sex offender was arrested on felony warrants and on suspicion of felony possession of a narcotic controlled substance (fentanyl) and resisting arrest.
All of the arrested suspects were booked into the Tehama County Jail and either released on bail or their own recognizance.