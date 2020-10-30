Tehama County Health Services Agency has identified the Round Up Saloon in Red Bluff to be a potential source of exposure for COVID-19.
The exposure would have occurred between Oct. 16-18. Any person who visited the Round Up Saloon during that time span should do the following:
• Contact Tehama County Health Services Agency at 530-527-6824. If calling after Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., please call 530-527-8491 x3606 and leave a message.
• Get tested for COVID-19. COVID-19. Testing appointments can be scheduled online at www.lhi.care or call 1-888-634-1123 and there is no out-of-pocket cost.
• Monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhea, and nausea.
• Continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet when in public.
• Wear a face covering when in public.
• Maintain good hygiene practices – Washing hands, use hand sanitizer, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and covering coughs and sneezes.
• Limit contact with people who are at high risk for COVID-19, such as the elderly and people with chronic conditions.
• If you become ill: Isolate at home (stay at home); Contact your healthcare provider; If you become very ill and need immediate medical assistance, go to the hospital.
Tehama County Health Services Agency is currently contacting individuals to ensure all positive cases isolate and all exposed persons are identified and notified.
The agency wants to remind residents to respond to correspondence and calls from Tehama County Health Services Agency staff as required for case investigation and contact tracing. Residents’ cooperation will help protect families and the community, and get businesses, churches, and classrooms back open again.
With the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Tehama County, public health officials remind residents to continue taking preventative actions to stop and slow the spread of COVID-19, even when outside, including washing hands often, using a face covering, avoid sick people, limit non-essential travel, stay home if sick, avoid touching your face, maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, avoid gathers of any size with those from separate households.
Officials urge the community to exercise personal responsibility to protect public health.
Please email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call (530) 527-6824. For more information on COVID-19, call 211 or visit the following websites: https://211norcal.org/tehama/ www.cdc.gov www.tehamacohealthservices.net www.covid19.ca.gov www.cdph.gov/covid19