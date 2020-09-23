A possible suspect in the stabbing death of an 88-year-old Los Molinos woman and attempted murder of her husband in May has been identified, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
“Tehama County sheriff’s detectives have identified a strong person of interest in this homicide investigation and are actively working to build their case,” said Tehama County Assist. Sheriff Phil Johnston. “No arrest has been made at this time regarding this investigation. However, detectives feel confident based on credible information that the suspect is currently in custody in a neighboring California jail on unrelated charges and that charges for murder will be forthcoming related to this investigation.”
Loreen May Severs was killed when stabbed once in the upper torso just before 7:46 a.m., Saturday, May 23, at 25267 Josephine Ave. Stabbed in the neck was 91-year-old Homer Glenn Severs, who was able to leave the residence and go next door to the residence of his nephew, Frank, who called 911 for help.
Homer Severs was taken by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where he underwent emergency surgery and is now recovering.
According to sheriff's office dispatch logs, Homer Severs told his nephew the person who attacked him and his wife was wearing a mask.
Erick Askim, a neighbor of the elderly couple said the wife, commonly known to as “Pete,” was a native of Los Molinos and as husband and wife, the couple had lived there since the 1960s.
“They were two of the nicest people I've known,” he said. “They took walks almost everyday and were well known for sharing the fruit off their trees with all their neighbors. You couldn't ask for better neighbors, and I am in shock at what has happened to them.”
He said Homer was a veteran of the Korean War.
“I heard their dog barking that morning,” Askim said. “But that wasn't uncommon and unfortunately I didn't pay much attention.”
The Tehama County Major Crimes Unit has been investigating the case as a homicide and attempted homicide.
The sheriff's office is asking any residents who have video surveillance systems with footage between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on May 23, to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 529-7920 and ask for Cap. Dave Kain, Lt. Jeff Garrett or Investigator Rob Bakken.
Further details will be forthcoming following the anticipated filing of charges for murder with the Tehama County District Attorney’s’ Office.