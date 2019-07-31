Two men allegedly selling and dealing marijuana in the Spring Mountain Apartment complex parking lot were busted by Corning cops on Sunday morning.
Police officers were conducting a walk through of the apartment complex at 240 Edith Ave., when at 9:10 a.m. they witnessed a marijuana deal first hand, reported the Corning Police Department.
Arrested at the west end of the complex parking lot was Cristian Luis Alberto Moreno-Canales, 23, of Modesto and Jaime Sanchez, 44, of Corning. Police said 11 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash was seized and taken into evidence.
Both men were booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.