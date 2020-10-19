A potential public safety power shutoff has been announced by Pacific Gas and Electric Company for later this week, running from Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 23.
PG&E has notified customers in targeted portions of 19 counties, including Tehama County, and two tribal communities about the possible power shutoff, which may start as early as Wednesday evening.
Forecast hot, dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system and the threat of igniting fires in areas with dry vegetation, PG&E officials said.
While there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this weather wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect about 50,000 customers in targeted portions of 19 counties, including Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba. A small number of customers in two tribal communities may also be affected.
In Tehama County, PG&E reports 7,241 customers and 650 medical baseline customers may be impacted by the shutoff.
When high risk weather subsides, PG&E said it will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. The utilities company will then safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, based on current weather conditions.
Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began late Monday afternoon, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.