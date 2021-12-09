The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly recommends people who are pregnant, recently pregnant, including those who are breastfeeding, currently trying to become pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future, receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, announced the Tehama County Health Services Agency.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, only 22 percent of pregnant individuals in the United States have received one or more doses of the vaccine even though pregnancy increases the risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The benefits of a pregnant person receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of the vaccine, health authorities report.
According to the CDC, as of Sept. 27, there were more than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths. Approximately 97 percent of pregnant people who have been hospitalized (either for illness or for labor and delivery) with a COVID-19 infection, were unvaccinated. Additionally, COVID-19 infection in pregnant people causes an increased risk for premature birth and admission of their infant to an intensive care unit, they added.
Tehama County Health Services Agency reports, none of the COVID-19 vaccines contain a live virus. They cannot make anyone sick with COVID-19 and therefore there is no risk of transferring the virus to the baby.
According to data released by the CDC, breastfeeding women who have received the vaccine have antibodies in their breastmilk. Studies are currently underway to determine how the antibodies are transferred and what level of protection they provide to the baby.
A common side effect of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a fever the following day. This is a result of the body developing the antibodies needed for COVID-19 resistance.
Anyone who experiences this, it is recommended they take acetaminophen (Tylenol) because fever, for any reason, has been linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes.
Vaccine appointments can be made through https://myturn.ca.gov For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854