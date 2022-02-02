The Oroville man accused of killing an 88-year-old Los Molinos woman and attempting to kill her husband was in Butte County Superior Court last week for a preliminary hearing on charges related to an alleged killing spree in Butte and Tehama counties.
Ryan Scott Blintson, 38, who has been held in jail without bail since June 2020, was held to answer for three separate counts of murder, attempted murder, and arson, as a result of the preliminary hearing..
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers and Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the evidence presented at the hearing showed Blinston worked for a tree-trimming service and was part of a work crew at the Los Molinos home of Loreen Severs, 88, and Homer Severs, 91, on May 18, 2020.
“The evidence showed Blinston travelled to Los Molinos from Oroville on the morning of May 23, 2020, and killed Loreen and attempted to kill Homer after a forced entry into their home,” Rogers said. “Both had their throats cut. Homer survived the attack, but later died of an unrelated illness in December of 2020.”
In addition, evidence was presented during the hearing that on June 4, 2020, Blinston again was part of a tree-trimming work crew that serviced the home of Sandra George, 82, in Oroville.
The prosecutors said after the work was completed and the crew left, Blinston reportedly returned to George’s home and killed her. As with the Severs, her throat was slashed inside her home.
Further evidence was presented at the hearing alleging on June 6, 2020, Vicky Cline, 57, an acquaintance of Blinston, was last seen alive with him in downtown Oroville. An arson fire destroyed Cline’s car later that night. Blood and DNA evidence on and in Blinston’s car was reportedly forensically matched back to Cline.
Her body was later discovered by a fisherman in the Feather River near Belden on June 21, 2020. Damage to her throat was allegedly consistent with the other victims' murders.
Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Candela ruled after the hearing that there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial in the murders, attempted murder and arson case against Blinston.
A jury trial date is also being set for Blinston on the separate attempted murder case that he had already been held to answer on. In that case, Blinston was accused of attempting to murder a 50-year-old man in the man’s Brush Creek trailer on June 14, 2020, while a SWAT team was approaching to arrest Blinston for the Cline arson.
He was held in Butte County Jail as investigators put together the other Butte and Tehama murder cases. Blinston continues to be held without bail as he is facing multiple murder cases and a sentence of life without parole.