Preparing for coronavirus

In what is quickly turning into a mass hysteria, recent concern regarding the COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, has generated much public attention and has caused a significant public reaction. In Tehama County, Health Services Agency Executive Director Val Lucero announced last week that the county had one suspected case of coronavirus, but tests turned out negative.
Lucero reported this to the board of Supervisor at their March 3 meeting. She said that so far there are no other reported cases but, she said, it is just a matter of time before the dreaded virus will hit the Tehama County and that being prepared is key.
Health officials stress that the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands with soap and water. They also say cleaning them with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer is effective.
Based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these additional steps are recommended:
ν Avoid close contact with people who are sick (this may include avoiding shaking hands or other customary greetings).
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Maintain at least three feet (one meter) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow public health agency recommendations for using a face mask.
The coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that caused the disease was a novel coronavirus first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. Symptoms include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, according to California Department of Public Health. Most people with illnesses due to common coronavirus infections recover on their own. There are no specific treatments for coronavirus infections.
If you have any of these symptoms, health officials urge that you contact your health provider immediately.