Tehama County residents running for office in the June 7 election have until tomorrow, March 11 to file their candidacy paperwork by 5 p.m. in the county Clerk-Recorder Office, Tehama County Historic Courthouse, 633 Washington St, Room 17, Red Bluff.
A non-incumbent may file for election until 5 p.m. on March 16, only if the incumbent has not filed.
The Statewide Direct Primary Election ballot will contain county, federal, state, and judicial offices.
Offices up for election in Tehama County include:
Judicial – Superior Court Judge, Office 1; Superior Court Judge, Office 2. Both are for six year term.
County – Supervisor districts 1, 3, and 4, each a two year term
Board of Education Governing Board Member districts 2,3, and 5, each a four year term
Tehama County Superintendent of Schools, a four year term
Auditor/Controller, four year term
Assessor, four year term
Clerk and Recorder, four year term
District Attorney, four year term
Sheriff & Coroner, four year term
Treasurer/Tax Collector, four year term
Offices slated for election statewide include:
Governor
Lt. Governor
Secretary of State
Controller
Treasurer
Attorney General
Insurance Commissioner
Superintendent of Public Instruction
U.S. Senator part term
U.S. Senator full term
Board of Equalization District 1
Congressional District 1
Assembly District 4
There are several rules and regulations associated with filing for candidacy including candidate is to pay for the publication of a Candidate’s Statement. In addition, placement of campaign signs is regulated.
All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the June 7 Primary Election. The last day to register to vote for the Primary Election is May 23.
Tehama County Elections Office will begin mailing ballots by May 9
Any further information needed with regard to filing as a candidate for any of these positions can be obtained by contacting the Tehama County Elections Department at 527-8190 or toll free 866-289-5307.