The Tehama County Elections Department is reminding voters who choose to vote-by-mail for the March 3 Primary Election of their options in returning their ballot.
There is a vote-by-mail drop box located at the intersection of Pine and Madison Streets near the old Tehama County Library site in Red Bluff. This ballot box is maintained by the Elections Department, said Tehama County Registrar of Voters Jennifer Vise, and allows voters to drive up and drop their ballot in the secure vote-by-mail drop box without fighting for a parking space, paying for postage or visiting a polling location on the election day.
Voters can also drop their vote-by-mail ballots off at the drop box located in the lobby of the old Historic Courthouse at 633 Washington St., Red Bluff.
If returning a vote-by-mail ballot by mail, it must be mailed no later than Feb. 25; and it must be received by the Tehama County Elections Office not later than three days after the March 3 election day.
Vote-by-mail ballots can also be brought to the Tehama County Elections Office, located at 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff. Voters may drop off their ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday now through March 2.
In addition, on March 3 voters can either bring their vote-by-mail ballot directly to the Elections Office at 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., or drop it off at any available Polling Place throughout Tehama County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Vise said voters can check the status of a returned vote-by-mail ballot by logging on to the Tehama County website at www.co.tehama.ca.us and on the right hand side under Election Information click on the State Voter Status Lookup link. There the voter will need to enter their first and last name; date of birth; driver’s license number; and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
The following are ways for those voters interested in using the vote-by-mail option to obtain their ballot:
ν When filling out your Voter Registration Card, mark the bubble and initial the line in the appropriate box named “Permanent Vote-By-Mail Voter”.
ν Fill out the request card on the back of a sample ballot and mail it in.
ν Contact the Tehama County Elections Office at 527-8190 and request a vote-by-mail application, or visit the office between Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 25 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to complete a vote-by-mail application. Voters can request to be vote-by-mail for this election only, or request to be permanent and receive all future ballots and election material by mail.
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at 527-8190, toll free at 866- 289-5307 or visit the office at 633 Washington St., Room 17, in Red Bluff. The Tehama County Elections Office website is www.co.tehama.ca.us/elections or email: elections@co.tehama.ca.us.