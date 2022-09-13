California’s pronghorn antelope hunters are wrapping up their short seasons as California’s elk hunters are gearing up for theirs. The two groups of big game hunters are among the most tenacious – if not the luckiest – in the state.
It can take many years, decades in some cases, of applying in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) annual Big Game Drawing to accumulate the preference points needed to better the chances of securing a hunting tag for either species.
Therein lies the tenacity.
A precious few tags are awarded every year through random drawing.
Therein lies the luck.
In either case, the odds are long to secure one of the most coveted big game hunting tags California has to offer. Seasons and tags for pronghorn and elk both are extremely limited and highly regulated to provide a sustainable hunting opportunity while safeguarding the overall health of California’s herds.
California is home to three species of elk – tule, Rocky Mountain and Roosevelt, and CDW offers hunting opportunities for all three.
Roosevelt elk and Rocky Mountain elk populations are growing in the far north and northwestern parts of the state, expanding their range in some cases, and coming into conflict more often with farmers, ranchers and other private property owners.
Expanded elk hunting opportunities are readily apparent in CDFW’s SHARE Program, more so than in CDFW’s annual Big Game Drawing, which tends to make incremental changes in tag allocations from season to season.
For the 2022 season, the SHARE Program is providing nearly 100 different elk hunting opportunities for all three of California’s elk species, including 47 bull tags, 41 antlerless tags and five tags reserved for Junior Hunting License holders.
The SHARE elk hunts this season are taking place in six counties with robust herds: Colusa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino, Shasta and Siskiyou.
SHARE provides public hunting opportunities on private property in cooperation with participating landowners. Elk hunting opportunities have expanded exponentially along with growing herds and increasing conflicts.
SHARE Program elk hunts are awarded through a random drawing, separately and independently from the Big Game Drawing. No preference points apply so first-time applicants share the same odds of winning a hunt as those who have applied since the program’s inception.
In addition, SHARE Program elk hunts are offered once the Big Game Drawing is complete. That allows unsuccessful Big Game Drawing applicants another opportunity to try for an elk tag.
Beyond the expanded elk hunting opportunities, CDFW scientists have witnessed Rocky Mountain elk populations growing in the north state over the past decade and expanding their range to the south where they haven’t been seen before.
Three reproducing Rocky Mountain elk herds are now confirmed in Plumas and Sierra counties with elk also documented having visited El Dorado County. These animals exist outside of regulated hunting zones and are off-limits to elk hunters. CDFW environmental scientists are currently seeking funding to better study these populations, which could lead to hunting opportunities in the future.
Pronghorn antelope also have expanded south over the past 10 years. Two herds have been confirmed in Plumas and Sierra counties, outside of legal hunting zones and off-limits to hunters, but nonetheless exciting to hunters, scientists and other fans of the iconic Western species.
Within their historic habitat in the far northeastern corner of California, pronghorn populations are shrinking and their habitat diminishing. The number of available pronghorn tags have been reduced as a result.