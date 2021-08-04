Did you know that reusable 1 pound propane cylinders existed, asks the Tehama County Landfill and Recycle. They do!
These are a great alternative compared to the single use 1 pound propane cylinders.
In an effort to reduce the amount of tonnage coming into the landfill and educate the community about recycling and reuse, the landfill is sharing information about propane cylinders.
Single use cylinders have the potential to be dangerous. Even when they are considered empty, it is still possible they may contain a small amount of gas, which poses a danger to sanitation workers.
Single use cylinders cost millions to recycle and dispose of properly because of the danger risks involved. When you purchase them, roughly 80 percent of the cost is for the packaging and 20 percent for the gas.
However, when someone purchases a reusable 1 pound propane cylinder, they save money because they are only paying for the gas and filling service, not the expensive container. Reusable propane cylinders can be refilled over and over again, hundreds of times.
In Corning, reusable 1 pound propane cylinders can be bought and exchanged at Napa Auto Parts and in Red Bluff at Jill’s Freshstop.
Before making the switch to reusable propane cylinders, remember to properly dispose of single use cylinders. Do not landfill them but dispose of them at a hazardous waste facility or in a designated collection receptacle.
Visit tehamacountylandfill.com to view the event schedule for household hazardous waste disposal or contact Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at 530-528-1103 to find a collection receptacle near you.