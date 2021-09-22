Plans are in the works for Grocery Outlet and Dutch Bros. to open shop in Corning.
The Corning Planning Commission has approved a tentative parcel map and use permit for the project submitted by Sobel Development.
The address for the proposed just over 3.50 acre parcel project is at 663 Edith Avenue, however, the property lies in a vacant field just north of the Shell gas station, the Olive Pit and Marcos Pizza and parallel to Solano Street.
According to city documents, the project would include a 16,000 square foot building for Grocery Outlet and 950 square feet for the Dutch Bros. drive-thru coffee stand and outdoor seating.
Additional traffic on Edith Avenue resulting from project construction was cited as a concern. An analysis by certified traffic engineer, GHD, showed no improvements would be needed in the area to accommodate trips generated during construction.
The proposed project site is zoned Corning Business Development Zone, highway service zone.
Sobel Development will next be submitting building plans to the City for approval.
If the project goes through, Grocery Outlet will be joining Safeway and Sav-Mor as major grocery stores in the community, and Dutch Bros. will be the second drive-thru coffee chain, with Starbucks located just across Solano Street on Highway 99W.
According to the project site plan, Dutch Bros. would sit closest to Edith Avenue with the grocery store situated east, deeper into the acreage.
Grocery Outlet is a chain of discount supermarkets that offer discounted, overstocked and closeout products from name brand and private label suppliers. The company has stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Pennsylvania. There is a Grocery Outlet located in Red Bluff and in Orland.
Dutch Bros. is headquartered in Grants Pass, Ore., with locations throughout the country, the closest to Corning being in Red Bluff and Orland.