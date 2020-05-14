Corning residents have two sources to receive COVID-19 testing right here in town – Tehama County Public Health is offering testing starting Monday, May 18 at Corning High School by appointment only; the Solano Street Medical Clinic is providing testing on Thursday, May 21 and 28 by appointment.
Testing at the high school, 643 Blackburn Ave., in the C Wing room 10, will take place 7 a.m.-7p.m., Monday-Friday, May 18-22 and 26-29, closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
The Solano Street Medical Clinic, 2126 Solano St., offers drive-through testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., to anyone who is symptomatic, essential workers, including non-symptomatic, and any worker required to get testing before returning to work.
At both sites the testing is free, no out-of-pocket cost, either through the patients insurance provider, or if the patient does not have insurance the cost is covered by the state.
“The safety of our communities is of the utmost importance to our health care ministry,” said Kris Behrens, senior director of Clinics and Support Services, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. “That is why our Solano Street Medical Clinic in Corning is providing COVID-19 screening for those with and without symptoms. It is our hope to support the direction and needs of our Tehama County Public Health Services Agency in an effort to curtail any expansion of the COVID-19 virus.”
The county public health and medical clinic testing is performed by nasal swab, and those tested will be notified within just a few days of the results. The tests will only determine if you currently have the virus, not antibodies to the virus.
To make an appointment at the Solano Street Clinic call 824.4002.
To make an appointment at the Public Health testing at Corning High School go online to https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Anyone who can’t access the internet can all 1-888-634-1123, 5 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The times slots at county public health testing are a block scheduling, with 12 people scheduled for the same time, and there may be a line, but the line moves quickly as the time in the actual testing area is 5-10 minutes.
There are no walk-in appointments at either site.
In addition, the Solano Street Clinic is providing free virtual care visits for anyone who believes they may be experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. To access a no-cost virtual urgent care visit for a COVID-19 symptom, visit dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere or call 1-855-356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19.