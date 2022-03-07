A virtual public meeting for the CalTrans South Avenue/99E Roundabout project is being held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 10, to gather comments and public input for the upcoming project scheduled to begin 2024.
Labeled as a “safety project” by CalTrans, the project will take place at the intersection of State Route 99 (Highway 99E) and South Avenue.
CalTrans officials said the propose of the projects is to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents at the site by replacing the existing stop sign controlled intersection with a roundabout intersection after a traffic collision analysis was conducted by the District 2 Traffic Safety Branch identified a pattern of collisions at this intersection.
According to the analysis, between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2017, there were a total of 17 collisions: 11 involved injuries and six were property damage only. The total collision rate is 4.7 times the statewide average for similar facility types, and the fatal plus injury rate is 7.0 times the statewide average, CalTrans said.
Work will include roadway excavation to accommodate the new alignment and structural section, installation of concrete curbs and gutters, installation of a center island, installation of new signs, and drainage improvements. Construction is anticipated to take place between April and November of 2024.
To register for the public meeting go online to: https://cadot.webex.com/webappng/sites/cadot/meeting/info/f7bfe4c5831c4113b6d4d224c8d05571?isPopupRegisterView=true
Roundabout pros and cons per CalTrans:
Roundabouts have many safety benefits including fewer conflict points, reduced speeds, fewer collisions (68 percent reduction), less severe collisions (88 percent reduction in injury-related collisions and 100 percent reduction in fatal collision), shorter queue length and vehicle delays, less air pollution, and provides a U-turn movement in all directions.
The only con reported by CalTrans is roundabouts take time for users to get accustomed to.
CalTrans reports the addition of a roundabout in the project area will have environmental impacts as follows:
Wetlands: Approximately 0.32 acres will be permanently impacted and 0.12 acres will be temporarily impacted. The impacted wetlands are assumed to be occupied by federally listed species (vernal pool tadpole shrimp, vernal pool fairy shrimp, and Conservancy fairy shrimp).
Seasonal Stream: Approximately 0.013 acres will be permanently impacted and 0.006 acres will be temporarily impacted.
Riparian: Approximately 0.004 acres will be permanently impacted.
Annual Grassland: Approximately 2.75 acres will be permanently impacted and 2 acres will be temporarily impacted.
Aesthetics: Visual impacts associated with a 45-foot-tall tower, flashing beacons, and safety lighting.
Williamson Act Lands: Conversion of approximately 2.75 acres.