The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is soliciting public input on a proposed regulation change that would restrict the harvest of striped bass to a “slot limit” between 20 and 30 inches for inland anadromous waters.
Under the proposal, all striped bass caught below 20 inches in length and above 30 inches in length would have to be released.
The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association has submitted the regulation change proposal to the California Fish and Game Commission, with the stated goal of protecting the species by increasing the minimum length to allow more fish to mature and successfully spawn prior to harvest and to protect the larger fish that tend to be the most prolific spawners and are becoming increasingly rare in the fishery.
If approved, the slot limit would apply to any striped bass caught by recreational anglers in all anadromous inland waters of the state, which includes coastal and Central Valley rivers and streams and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to the Carquinez Bridge near Vallejo.
The proposal would not include inland reservoirs or lakes or ocean waters.
Under existing regulations, anglers fishing for striped bass in anadromous waters are limited to two striped bass per day, each with a minimum size of 18 inches in total length. There is no maximum size limit. The daily limit of two fish would not change under the proposal.
CDFW scientists are currently evaluating the available angler survey and monitoring data to help determine how this proposed change may affect the striped bass fishery, including harvest opportunities and biological processes. CDFW is requesting input from the public on the interest and support of the proposed regulation change before making recommendations to the California Fish and Game Commission.
CDFW has developed a Striped Bass Angler Preference Survey to solicit input. Anglers can participate by going online to https://www.surveymonkey.com/.
A public meeting on the proposed regulation change will be hosted by CDFW and the Nor-Cal Guides Sportsmen’s Association 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24. Those interested can attend and participate either in person, 1010 Riverside Parkway, W. Sacramento, or remotely (online or by phone).
Participants can visit the following link to join the meeting online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/. Those wishing to listen or participate by phone can do so by calling (866) 390-1828.
At the meeting, the public is invited to ask questions of both CDFW and the Nor Cal-Guides and Sportsmen’s Association. CDFW staff will provide updates on the current state of the striped bass fishery along with existing angler survey data.