The public will have an opportunity to learn about the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and local implementation of this law at a public meeting from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth Ave.
The Act, signed into law two years ago, defines sustainable groundwater management as the “management and use of groundwater in a manner that can be maintained without causing undesirable results.” Commonly referred to as SGMA, the Act requires groundwater basins to be managed under a Groundwater Sustainability Plan and achieve sustainability within 20 years.
The state has prioritized 98 basins statewide to comply with this law. The Corning Sub-basin, spanning southwestern Tehama County and northern Glenn County, is among the groundwater basins that must comply with SGMA and develop a plan by Jan. 31, 2022. Local agencies were awarded a nearly $1 million grant to develop a plan for the Corning Sub-basin.
The central purpose of the Nov. 6 meeting is to inform the public on how the two groundwater sustainability agencies in the Corning Sub-basin will work together to manage local groundwater resources.
A Groundwater Sustainability Agency is responsible for developing and implementing a plan which addresses chronic lowering of groundwater levels, significant and unreasonable reduction of groundwater storage, seawater intrusion, degraded water quality, significant land subsidence and depletions of interconnected surface water.
The participating agencies are Tehama County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Glenn Colusa Irrigation District, and Glenn County. These agencies are cooperating to ensure compliance with state law and to make sure the community is informed about local management of groundwater. Representatives from these agencies will participate in the public meeting.
Members of the public interested in learning more about SGMA and how local agencies are working together to implement this law and achieve groundwater sustainability are encouraged to attend the meeting.
To learn more about SGMA visit https://groundwaterexchange.org
- Glenn County Corning Sub-basin GSA site: https://www.countyofglenn.net/dept/agriculture/water-resources/sustainable-groundwater- management-act-sgma/corning-subbasin
- Tehama County Corning Sub-basin GSA site: http://www.tehamacountypublicworks.ca.gov/flood/corning.html.