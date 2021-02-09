The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) is asking for public input on its active transportation planning process survey to identify locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system.
CalTrans District 2 Director Dave Morre said by participating in this localized map-based survey, the public plays an important role in shaping the plan.
“With a long time career as a transportation engineer and active transportation advocate, I am excited about the direction the department is taking in elevating alternative modes of transportation to a higher level in the planning, project development, and maintenance of our state highways,” Moore added.
The public survey will allow residents to tell CalTrans where improvements could be made to facilitate bicycling and walking on or near the state highway system. Survey responses will provide specific data about the type and location of needed improvements, allowing CalTrans to evaluate these locations in developing future projects.
CalTrans wants to align the state’s bicycle and pedestrian network with the needs of local communities, with an emphasis on improving social equity, reconnecting communities, and improving access for all modes of transportation, including people who walk and bicycle.
In addition, the department is actively engaging with partners and community members in areas where historic transportation decisions may have created barriers to adequate transportation.
To find the District’s map-based survey, visit https://www.catplan.org/.
For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit catplan.org/district-plans, or email D2PIO@dot.ca.gov or D2BIKE@dot.ca.gov