A public teleconference by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Tehama-Colusa Canal Authority (TCCA) will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m., May 4 for a negotiation session with the Central Valley Project Corning and Tehama-Colusa canals, Red Bluff and Corning pumping plants, and associated works in Northern California.
The negotiations will address the TCCA contract renewal for the transfer of operation, maintenance, and replacement activities, as well as certain financial and administrative activities.
The public is welcome to listen during the teleconferencing negotiations and comment after the negotiations close. To to do, call 1-877-385-1718 and, when prompted, type in participant passcode 2999126#.
Reclamation’s agreement with the TCCA is critical to conveying and delivering agricultural and municipal and industrial water supplies to member and non-member agencies served from Reclamation facilities.
Contact Ryan Everest for more information at reverest@usbr.gov or 530-892-6220 (TTY 800-877-8339).