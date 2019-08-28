Corning police officers were involved in two high speed vehicle pursuits over the past week – both ending in arrests and one in a crash.
Lionel Martinez, 28, of Corning was arrested following a chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Corning police said an officer attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus driven by Martinez in the area of Rawson Road and Viola Avenue around 8 p.m.
Martinez reportedly failed to stop and instead raced away at high speeds north on Rawson Road, running stop signs and showing disregard for the safety of other traffic.
With the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office joining in the pursuit, it finally came to an end 21 miles later on Shawn Lane near Paskenta Road where spike strips were successfully deployed with assistance from the California Highway Patrol.
Martinez was arrested without incident and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony evading with disregard for safety and driving without a license.
Crash
An 18-year-old Chico teen crashed a stolen Mercedes Benz following a pursuit with Corning police around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, according to police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
The Corning Police Department received a report of a stolen Mercedes from Ascolano Court in Corning earlier in the day.
Officer Jeremy Watson saw the reported vehicle on Kirkwood Avenue near Bell Carter Foods and attempted a traffic stop, Fears said.
Dominic Patrick Devincenzi, who was reportedly driving the Mercedes, didn’t stop but instead accelerated away from the patrol vehicle south on Kirkwood reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph, crossing the center line into oncoming traffic, according to the department.
With the police officer in pursuit, Devincenzi attempted to make a right turn onto Flournoy Avenue off Kirkwood and lost control, going southwest off the roadway where he hit the railroad tracks and flipped into the air before coming to rest on the car’s roof, police reported.
Devincenzi was able to get himself out of the Mercedes where he was met at gunpoint by Officer Watson and taken into custody.
When the officer brought Devincenzi to the police station in Corning, the suspect reportedly attempted to escape arrest by running away across Solano Street but was quickly nabbed by police near Fourth Street.
Devincenzi was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of felony evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct or resist arrest, receive known stolen property, vehicle theft, driving without a license and escape while charged with a felony.