The Ranch Fire that has burned more than 2,500 acres in wilderness about 30 miles northwest of Corning is nearly out, with 95 percent containment, reported Cal Fire Wednesday morning.
No evacuations are on order for the fire which started around 12:08 p.m., Nov. 3 at Colyear Springs Road and Raglin Ridge Road just outside the Mendocino National Forest boarder.
Also, no structures have been damaged in the blaze, however, four injuries have been reported by Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation as firefighters continue to hold existing containment lines, mop up and patrol with ten fire engines, four water tenders, 13 hand crews and 283 personnel.
Assisting Cal Fire and Tehama County Rural Fire on the wildfire is the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and Public Works, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections, Bureau of Land Management, Mendocino National Forest, and California Office of Emergency Services.