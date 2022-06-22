According to the final CalFire report, the Rancho Tehama wildfire burned 593 acres, least 10 structures, damaging four, in the fast moving blaze that started June 13 at a property at the southwest end of Rancho Tehama
The blaze started around 3 p.m. in the area of Rancho Tehama Road and Nevada Court, according to CalFire Information Officer Aaron Johnson.
CalFire states the fire was fully contained as of June 19 after five days of activity.
The wildfire moved southwest of the communities of Flournoy and Paskenta without any damage to those areas, CalFire Red Bluff Information Officer Kevin Colburn said.
He added no injuries or deaths had been reported from the fire.
While several structures were destroyed, Johnson pointed out that the efforts of firefighters had saved many more than had been lost.
“We often focus on what was lost, but we need to remember the number of properties that the firefighters saved as well,” he added.
Multiple air-tankers fought the wildfire, as did firefighting helicopter, hundreds of personnel from CalFire, U.S. Forestry, Tehama County Fire and Rancho Tehama Old Timers Volunteer Firefighters. Also assisting in evacuation order, all now lifted, was Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol. Pacific Gas and Electric was on hand to turn power off to the community on the day the fire started as a precautionary and safety measure.
It was Old Timers volunteer firefighters who were first to respond to the blaze that apparently started on a property on the south end Rancho Tehama Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.