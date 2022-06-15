At least 10 structures have been destroyed and four damaged in a fast moving wildfire that torched the southwest end of Rancho Tehama on Monday.
The blaze started around 3 p.m. in the area of Rancho Tehama Road and Nevada Court, according to CalFire Information Officer Aaron Johnson.
Within hours the fire had burned at least 700 acres, possibly leaving residents homeless. On Tuesday CalFire officials moved into the area to access the damage.
CalFire Information Officer Kevin Colburn said on Tuesday morning the fire was 30 percent contained, but no longer spreading.
The wildfire moved southwest of the communities of Flournoy and Paskenta without any damage to those areas, Colburn said.
On Monday, residents who lived on Rancho Tehama Road where the fire was being pushed by gusty northwinds, lined up in their vehicles along the road waiting for permission from CalFire to access their properties, not knowing if their homes were still standing or not.
“My husband is still at our home and I can’t contact him,” said one female resident who was waiting on the side of the road. “I don’t know if I have a home to go to or if he is okay.”
Colburn said no injuries or deaths had been reported from the fire.
While several structures were destroyed, Johnson pointed out that the efforts of firefighters had saved many more than had been lost.
“We often focus on what was lost, but we need to remember the number of properties that the firefighters saved as well,” he added.
Multiple airtankers fought the wildfire on Monday, but were placed on “as needed” status on Tuesday.
Four firefighting helicopters were still on site, along with 240 personnel from CalFire, U.S. Forestry, Tehama County Fire, and Rancho Tehama Old Timers Volunteer Firefighters. Also assisting in evacuation order was Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol. Pacific Gas and Electric was on hand to turn power off to the community on Monday as a precautionary and safety measure.
It was Old Timers volunteer firefighters who were first to respond to the blaze that apparently started on a property on the south end Rancho Tehama Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
State and federal firefighters are also battling the Graham Fire in the Ishi Wilderness area of the Lassen National Forest east of Los Molinos in Tehama County. That fire started on Friday, June 9. Located north of Cohasset near Wildcat Creek, the fire continues to burn in heavy timber and steep terrain.
Crews are hopeful they’ll soon have containment on the wildfire, which has burned as estimated 177 acres with 30 percent containmentBecause it’s in the Ishi Wilderness, special clearance is needed to use mechanical equpment such as chain saws and to fly in retardant and smokejumpers. Retardant drops have been made and smokejumpers have been working on containment, and are joined by 7 handcrews, 7 helicopters, 12 engines and a bulldozer. As of Monday morning the fire was estimated at 177 acres burning in shrub, brush and timber in steep terrain. Containment is at 30 percent.