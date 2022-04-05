A Rancho Tehama man who tried to steal a television set from his neighbor ended up in an hours-long armed stand-off with Tehama County law enforcement on Monday, April 4. He is now behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident began around 5:11 p.m. when residents on Elder Creek Circle confronted 43-year-old Lo Bounlord who had allegedly gone into a neighbors home, took a television set and was dragging it across the street.
Bounlord reportedly pulled out a handgun and began firing several rounds wildly while in the street, his confronters running for cover. He continued to fire the gun after entering his own yard and then from within his residence.
Tehama County Sheriff's Office responding to several 911 calls, set up a perimeter around the Rancho Tehama residence as at least four of Bounlord's family members, including a juvenile, safety escaped the home as Bounlord barricaded himself inside.
Deputies attempted to communicate with Bounlord who would appear at the door and then go back inside, but refused to respond to calls for him to drop his weapon and exit the residence, reported the sheriff's office.
Tehama County Interagency SWAT Team with armored vehicle arrived, as did the sheriff's command staff.
For the next two hours of the stand-off, Bounlord reportedly shot rounds inside the residence and outside striking the armored vehicle and in an apparent attempt to hit officers.
At one point as Bounlord had stepped out and was firing at officers, a SWAT member returned fire causing Bounlord to retreat back into the home.
SWAT deployed chemical gas into the residence around 9:52 p.m. and within minutes Bounlord exited the home with his hands raised and without clothing, the sheriff's office reported.
He was taken into custody without further incident and treated for exposure to the chemical gas.
Bounlord was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.
During much of the stand-off, a California Highway Patrol helicopter patrolled the site.
Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, who was present during the stand-off, initiated officer involved shooting protocol as part of the investigation into the incident.
Also investigating the officer involved shooting is the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations as is policy.