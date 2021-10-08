A Rancho Tehama resident was arrested on charges associated with contractor fraud, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
Gregory Scott Gallagher, 39, was taken into custody by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 3 at his residence on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $100,000 bail and suspicion of grand theft by embezzlement.
The case stems from a citizens report submitted to the sheriff's office Aug. 11, by Justin Holliman, 47, regarding contractor fraud.
Holliman reportedly told deputies he hired Gallagher from a Craigslist ad where the suspect identified himself as the owner of Benchmark Gates. Holliman signed a contract with Gallagher and had a receipt dated Feb. 1 showing he paid Gallagher $2,125 as a deposit, said the sheriff's office.
Gallagher reportedly started work on a gate, however, as of Aug. 17, the work had allegedly not been completed.
Holliman said he posted an ad on craigslist warning others about Gallagher and had received multiple emails from people who had similar experiences.
Deputies contacted four alleged victims who had been defrauded of more than $30,000 by Gallagher. Tehama County sheriff's deputies interviewed Gallagher and he reportedly admitted to taking deposits from customers and stated he still intends on completing the work. However, when deputies asked him where the deposit monies were, Gallagher said a part of the deposits went to his back child support, and some went to other jobs.
He eventually told deputies he had a gambling problem and had possibly gambled away between $4,000-$10,000 of the deposit money.
The suspect is also being investigated by the Shasta County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations for similar crimes in Shasta County. It is alleged in that case, Gallagher, as an unlicensed contractor and through his company Vintage Barrel Works, was paid a $1,400 deposit for a $2,800 home improvement project, which he started and never completed. In January, the Shasta County District Attorney filed grand theft and contracting without a license charges against Gallagher.
Anyone who believes they have been scammed by Gallagher is asked to contact Sheriff's Deputy Jake Rickey at the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920. Please reference case number 21-01612.